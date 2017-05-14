Georgia 4, Mississippi State 1, college baseball final

No. 6 Mississippi State could not recover from a two-run homer in the first inning by Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

For a second straight day, the Bulldogs were held to one run as MSU dropped a decision to Georgia in the final game of a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Foley Field.

After winning the series opener 9-3 Friday, State was beaten 4-1 in back-to-back games. The Bulldogs from Starkville failed to win their seventh conference series of the season.

Entering the final weekend of conference play, MSU remains in second place in the Western Division at 33-19 overall and 17-10 in league play. Georgia improved to 22-30 and 9-18.

