Gautreau joins Bulldog baseball coaching staff

Andy Cannizaro’s first staff change as Mississippi State head coach is now official.

MSU announced on Wednesday that Cannizaro has hired Jake Gautreau as the Bulldogs’ new recruiting coordinator and assistant hitting coach.

Gautreau replaces Will Coggin, who had been with MSU as a coach since 2015. Coggin’s next move isn’t immediately known.

However Gautreau now comes to Starkville to join Cannizaro, a former teammate of his at Tulane.

“My family and I are ecstatic to be a part of something so special,” Gautreau said. “I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to reenter the coaching profession here at Mississippi State – a program with a rich tradition and commitment to excellence. I look forward to helping our players perform at an extremely high level in front of the greatest fans in college baseball. Our goal is to bring Mississippi State University its first-ever national championship.”

Gautreau returns to coaching after most recently working as a Certified Player Agent for the Boras Corporation sports agency. In that role, Gautreau identified and evaluated talent and recruited the nation’s top amateur baseball players and helped them prepare for the MLB Draft.

Prior to that, Gautreau spent five years as a coach at his and Cannizaro’s alma mater, Tulane. At Tulane, Gautreau was the program’s recruiting coordinator, hitting instructor and infielder’s coach. He also served as the school’s interim head coach for the the final half of the 2014 season after head coach Rick Jones stepped down.

Gautreau made an impact in his years at Tulane. In 2013, Gautreau was picked an ‘Assistant Ready to Lead’ by Perfect Game.

Cannizaro saw Gautreau’s traits, believed in them and is confident Gautreau can now benefit the Bulldogs.

“I am extremely excited to add Jake to our coaching staff and welcome his family to Starkville,” Cannizaro said. “The experience he earned at his most recent position at the Boras Corporation allows him to contribute skills as an evaluator of talent and become a great influence for the present and future student-athletes at Mississippi State. Having known Jake for nearly 20 years, I know that he will have an immediate impact on our program, not only in recruiting, but also in helping to continue to develop the young men that are currently on our team.”

Aside from his coaching resume, Gautreau was also a standout player. He and Cannizaro helped lead Tulane to the school’s first College World Series appearance in program history in 2001. In 2005, Gautreau was picked as the Conference USA Player of the Decade for his outstanding work on the diamond with Tulane from 1999-2001. Gautreau hit .344 with 58 home runs and 233 RBI in his Tulane career.

Gautreau was a first-round selection by the San Diego Padres in the 2001 MLB Draft. Gautreau would go on to play professional baseball for eight years before taking on his assistant coaching role at Tulane prior to the 2009 season.