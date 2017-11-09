Game of Week: Vols take on Rebels in AAA semifinals

There is just one thing on the mind of Starkville Academy senior lineman Will Holley this week.

He wants to be 1-0 after Friday night’s game is over.

If that happens, Holley and the Volunteers will have an opportunity to play for a Mississippi Association of Independent Schools AAA State championship one week from Saturday.

“We’re all focused on this week,” Holley said. “This is as far as we’ve gotten in a while. I want to go 1-0 this week and 1-0 next week.”

Standing in the way of Starkville Academy and it’s spot in the state title game is Adams County Christian Academy. It was the Rebels who knocked the Vols out of the playoffs in the second round last season.

Starkville Academy had to travel to Natchez for last year’s meeting, but Adams County Christian has to take the long bus ride now. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at J.E. Logan Field.

Coach Chase Nicholson said his Vols have gotten to this point because of hard work and nothing is different this week.

“They’ve worked harder this week as we have all year,” Nicholson said. “They know where we are, where we want to go and what’s on the line. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that. I haven’t had to do anything extra. We’ve had some conversation on some things. Our guys come to work and when you have guys like that, the extra motivation is not needed.”

Starkville Academy has enjoyed production from several players on its run to the District 2-AAA championship and an overall record of 11-1.

At quarterback, Ben Owens has completed 62-of-118 pass attempts for 829 yards and eight touchdowns, while Noah Methvin has completed 57-of-103 pass attempts for 654 yards and 11 scores.

Raegan Richardson is the leading receiver for the Vols with 53 catches for 741 yards and nine touchdowns.

In the rushing department, Taylor Arnold has the biggest numbers with 1,163 yards on 159 carries and nine touchdowns. Methvin has 11 scores on the ground.

Will Miller had 146 tackles on defense with 12 sacks and one forced fumble.

This is the first time that Starkville Academy has made the third round of the postseason under Nicholson’s watch as head coach.

“We’re excited to still be playing football,” Nicholson said. “We’re one of four teams still practicing in AAA right now and that’s a big deal. Our guys could be playing basketball right now, but they are lucky enough to be playing football.”