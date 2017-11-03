Game of Week: Vols seek to get over second-round hurdle

It’s a step the Starkville Academy Volunteers are anxious to take Friday night.

In the last three seasons, the Vols have had their run ended in the second round of the playoffs.

Starkville Academy has reached that point again and looks to hurdle the barrier this time.

The Vols should play with a purpose tonight when they face the Central Hinds Cougars at J.E. Logan Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“When we talked about setting goals the first part of the season, one of the things that came up was make it further than the second round,” Starkville Academy coach Chase Nicholson said. “Everybody knows our goal is to win a state championship, but that’s everybody’s goal so let’s move on from that. What does it take the get there? One of the ones up there is we’ve got to win round two.”

Starkville Academy lost second-round games to Adams County Christian School 35-7 last season, to Simpson Academy 29-14 in 2015 and to Oak Forest (Louisiana) 37-12 in 2014. The outing against Oak Forest was in the state championship when the playoffs were only two rounds.

Nicholson said it’s time to do something about the postseason only lasting two games.

Once again the Vols (10-1) have made the second round this season after defeating Park Place Christian Academy 41-0 last week.

“Round two is our Achilles,” Nicholson said. “We look at it big picture like that and it’s not just win the first one. We’ve got to win the second one. That’s been a big reminder this week. We obviously can’t get where we want to go if we don’t win round two, but it’s personal now.”

Nicholson knows it won’t be easy against a talented Central Hinds squad that has an 8-3 record with one of those wins coming against Washington School 25-20 this season.

In order to get it done against the Cougars, Starkville Academy looks to several players who have produced all season long.

Central Hinds coach Phil Hannon knows it will be a tall task to defeat the Vols on their home turf.

“Hopefully, we’ll make a game out of it,” Hannon said. “They have an outstanding program and are very strong across the board in every phase of the game.”

Noah Methvin and Ben Owens have made the two-quarterback system work with success. Owens has completed 54-of-103 pass attempts for 743 yards and seven touchdowns, while Methvin has completed 55-of-100 pass attempts for 625 yards and 11 scores.

In the receiving department, Raegan Richardson has 48 catches for 669 yards and eight touchdowns.

Taylor Arnold has gone over the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season with 140 carries for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns. Methvin adds 354 yards on the ground with 10 scores and Nason Heflin has 334 yards and three touchdowns.

Starkville Academy continue to play well defensively with yet another shutout against Park Place. The unit is led by five players with at least 100 tackles each (Will Miller 133, Campbell Spivey 115, Matt Miller 114, Howell Archer 111 and Willie Latham 109).

Arnold won’t be happy unless the Vols make and take the state championship this year.

In order to reach that point, Arnold said getting over the second-round hurdle will be big to accomplish.

“We came off a good win last week and we just expect to keep all the good momentum we have going,” Arnold said.