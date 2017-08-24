Game of the Week: Little Egg Bowl matches SHS, Oxford

Chris Jones addressed his team after the Noxubee County game last Friday night and the meeting lasted about 45 seconds.

The Starkville Yellowjackets had just laid the Tigers to rest on their own home field by a score of 43-3. It was a beatdown not often seen in the rivalry and it was game one for Jones against his alma mater. Yet, through all of that he remained focused, as he has from the beginning, on getting his team to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in December for a state championship.

So Jones congratulated his team and reminded it about Sunday practice. After the final whistle blew, he was already thinking about Oxford High School and the Little Egg Bowl.

It’s a rivalry that is fairly new between the two schools but is all too familiar to the two cities.

Starkville and Oxford have long been heated rivals through the Battle of the Golden Egg between Mississippi State and Ole MIss. Over the last few years, SHS and Oxford have begun a series of its own with the Jackets winning four of the last five outings and three-straight.

“I think it’s good for the communities to make it a little bit bigger than it normally would be,” Jones said. ”I think people want those bragging rights to say they won the Little Egg Bowl and that they won the Big Egg Bowl.

We have that in mind, but that’s not what we’re playing for. I feel like if we play the best we can, we’ll be fine.”

Running back Rodrigues Clark looks to be a big part of the game tonight after earning OCH Athlete of the Week honors this past week with a 16-carry, 124-yard performance against Noxubee with two touchdowns.

The win was a big one, but like his coach, he’s not dwelling on one game. He has bigger goals ahead.

“It got our confidence all the way up," Clark said. "We’ve just got to stay humble and make sure everyone is on the same page. We can’t let that one win interfere with our overall goal.”

Clark rushed for just 46 yards and a touchdown in the game against Oxford a year ago, but it was the start of a steady climb he was taking before his season-ending injury.

After exploding in his first game back last week, it appears that he’s ready to be the top back on a depth chart that has much potential.

Jones isn’t ready to put the burden on Clark’s back just yet and he might not have to at any point considering his options. Senior Andreus Swanigan has plenty of experience, including a start in the state championship game two years ago where he burst onto the scene with over 100 yards to help lead the Jackets to a state title.

Junior K.J. Lawrence is a load in the backfield and has shown the ability to pick up chunks of yards and move the chains. No matter who is in the game, Jones feels he can have success with that group.

“We’re going to rely on that group in the running game as much as possible because you don’t want to be one dimensional," Jones said. "I feel like as a group we’ll keep them fresh throughout the season. I don’t have to give (Clark) 30 or 35 carries a game because we’ve got other guys that can do it.

“We plan for December and we’re far away from being where we want to be. We don’t want to wear him down. We want to ease him into it and split the carries. Hopefully by the end of October, we’ll figure out who the guy is.”

An added twist to this year’s Little Egg Bowl is the move up to Class 6A for Oxford pitting them against SHS in the same classification for the first time since 2012 when the two teams met in the Class 5A playoffs with Starkville coming out on top 28-7. The Jackets won the state championship that season and are hoping to repeat that this season.

That’s Clark’s focus all the way and the Chargers are standing in their way of a run to a state title. SHS will take it one game at a time.

“It’s just another big game that we need to win," Clark said. "The plan is to play and win 16 games and that’s including a championship. We had to come out and practice hard all week and give all of our effort.”