Game time means Grantham time for MSU

Todd Grantham is nearing his 51st birthday in early September.

For over half of the Mississippi State defensive coordinator’s life, he has been in the coaching profession.

So season openers aren’t anything new for Grantham. That doesn’t mean there isn’t still an eager anticipation for Grantham as he prepares to make his Bulldog debut this Saturday when State starts the 2017 campaign against Charleston Southern.

“As a coach, you’re always excited when you get to go play because you’re only guaranteed 12 of these (games per season),” Grantham said. “Each one of them is kind of precious from that standpoint and we want to take advantage of that and play, so we’re excited and we’ll continue to work hard and hopefully play well.”

High expectations have been placed upon Grantham. There is little doubt about that. He’s the man that has been charged with turning around a defense that was, at times, lit up a season ago under the direction of Peter Sirmon.

Last year, MSU allowed nearly 32 points per game. The Bulldogs were especially hurt through the air as State surrendered almost 300 passing yards per contest (281.5 to be exact).

MSU players are confident that’s all in the past though. Junior safety Brandon Bryant believes Grantham has implemented a scheme that is going to reap immediate dividends.

“You all are going to see on Saturday how fast we play and how fast we move,” Bryant said of his squad’s defense. “It’s a different tempo and different feel from coach Grantham. Coming from him, he has a lot of experience in the game and everything, so basically, the defense has just all come together. We’ve all bonded. We’re all going hard for each other. We’re brothers and we’re tight. Everyone is ready to step out there and play for each other.”

Grantham’s first test this Saturday is an intriguing one. Yes, Charleston Southern is an FCS opponent. but the Buccaneers have won back-to-back Big South Conference championships and are a top-15 FCS team.

Charleston Southern has a first-year head coach in Mark Tucker, the school’s former quarterbacks coach, and he’ll run an option-oriented offense that will certainly test Grantham’s defense.

“They’re going to present a challenge from the standpoint of making sure you’re sound on your option responsibilities,” Grantham said of Charleston Southern. “They’re going to cut you on the perimeter so you’ve got to be able to play with your hands and get off those blocks, and any time you face a team that is heavy in the run game and a hard-run team, you’re going to have play-action passes off of it. If you look at the guys they have coming back, they’re averaging close to 20 yards per reception. That’s chunks down the field.

“It’s important even though you’re working to obviously play the run plays and things like that, you’ve got to have good discipline and good eye control and be able to play balls when they go down the field.”

Charleston Southern will be a good opening test for Grantham’s defense for sure. However the challenges will no doubt become even stiffer as the season moves along.

That’s exactly why Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen went out and hired Grantham though, bringing Grantham’s years of expertise to Starkville.

The Bulldogs believe their defense can be much improved from a season ago, and they certainly think Grantham is just the man for the job.

“I want people when they watch our defense play to see an intimidating defense,” Mullen said. “I want people to see 11 guys flying to the ball with a chip on their shoulders and a nasty disposition to get after it. When you are led by a guy who is that way (like Grantham), your defense is going to play that way. That’s the kind of defense I want us to play.

“If we play somebody and their offensive kids are still in the cold tub two days later, then that’s Mississippi State defense.”