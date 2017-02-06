Gaining confidence: Dillingham's career-high leads MSU to victory

Mississippi State’s scoring production for the last three seasons has started through Victoria Vivians or the Bulldog post game.

That’s starting to change in a major way as No. 5 MSU becomes one of the more complete teams in the country in 2017.

Dominique Dillingham has helped transform the Bulldogs from Southeastern Conference contender to national contender stepping up her offensive game and she continued to prove it on Sunday.

Facing off against one of the SEC’s best in Sophie Cunningham from Missouri, Dillingham put up a career-high 24 points aided by five 3’s as the Bulldogs marched on to their 23rd win with a 70-53 decision.

