Funds from Derby event to benefit local children

The Junior Auxiliary held its seventh Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser on Saturday, May 7, to raise money for the charities that the organization supports.

The Junior Auxiliary helps to support charities like the BackPack Program, Safety Towns, helps to provide uniforms to children, Stuff the Buss and, the Junior Auxiliary's newest charity, Project Help.

In all last year the organization raised $34,000 to go into those projects, as well as an additional $25,000 for an endowment for T.K. Martin Center's Project IMPACT.

"The money that we raise here goes straight back to the kids in the community," Avent VanHorn, co-chair of organizing the Kentucky Derby said.

Avent VanHorn, 29, from Greenwood and Missy Walters, 38, from Clarksdale organized the fundraiser, which was held at Burnt Oak Lodge in Crawford. There was food and drinks available to participants, a live band performed, the Kentucky Derby was live streamed by Southern Tradition Tailgating, and there was a silent auction.

Items for the silent auction were donated, and this year, Walters said there was an estimated worth of $27,000 worth of merchandise donated within the Golden Triangle for the Junior Auxiliary.

"This year has been the best with sponsorships for the Derby event," Walters said. "The community is so generous, whether it be through monetary gifts or whether it be through donations to help us put on an event like this."