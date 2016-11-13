FUMC prepares for Holiday Bazaar

Starkville First United Methodist Church will host its 11th annual Handworks Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Christian Life Center.

The bazaar will bring in nearly 40 vendors, artists and craftsmen to the event offering residents an early shot at holiday shopping, while providing unique, handmade items. All vendor fees benefit the Starkville Habitat for Humanity chapter, which contribute to the church's fund to entirely pay for one of the group's homes.

The church organizes the bazaar through its mission committee, and the Habitat drive is an ongoing project for the congregation, which regularly volunteers with the construction of homes for qualified residents in Starkville.

"We commit to give at least $20,000 annually to Habitat for Humanity," said Bazaar Chairwoman Suzanne Dressel. "The amazing thing is how people in the church support this and we don't have any difficulty getting anyone in the church to help us."

Items at the special shopping event range from handmade instruments, hooked rugs, pottery and woodworking to pottery, candles, jewelry, door-hangings and seasonal wreaths. Live arrangements will be available for preorder ahed of the holidays, and Fo-Delta, a soy-based candle company from the Delta, will set up shop at the bazaar.

