Frustrated MSU looks to get win at Georgia

Close losses have seemingly become the norm for Mississippi State.

As MSU (14-10, 5-7) hits the road for an 8 p.m. game Tuesday night at Georgia (14-11, 5-7), the Magnolia State Bulldogs do so on the heels of another tight defeat.

On Saturday, MSU lost a 77-73 decision at home to South Carolina. It was State’s second-straight loss by six points or fewer and it was the third time in the last four defeats that MSU fell by nine points or fewer. The narrow losses are proving to be both aggravating and inspiring for State.

“It can be real frustrating to lose by six or eight or something like that and know you were right there,” MSU’s Xavian Stapleton said. “With South Carolina, we were up by one with about 5 minutes to go. That lets us know we can play with those kinds of teams. For us to be right there, it hurts, but it also motivates us seeing that we were right there and can play with those teams.”

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland feels Stapleton’s pain. In studying the game tape of the South Carolina contest, Howland finds himself hurting at how close MSU was to a big win over a ranked opponent.

“Watching the game again was more painful than watching it live,” Howland said. “You saw that we were right there. We had a chance to close it. We’re up 58-54 and can’t have the sense of urgency to get a stop. We give up a 3-point play and the lead gets cut back to one. There were just specific plays that were unfortunate for us.”

MSU hopes to ease its frustrations tonight at Georgia. Doing so won’t be easy if recent history is any indication. Georgia has won five in a row in the series, including eight out of the last nine.

Two of MSU’s old nemeses will look to keep making life difficult for Mississippi State. Georgia’s Yante Maten leads his team with 19.2 points per game. J.J. Frazier is averaging 16.6 per contest.

“Those are two returning all-league players,” Howland said of Maten and Frazier. “Maten is one of the most difficult matchups inside of anybody in our conference. He’s averaging about 20 points per game and he can step out and shoot or he can score with his back to the basket. He can put the ball on the floor. He’s a very good offensive rebounder, so he’s a real matchup nightmare for us.

“Frazier is great. He’s one of the best point guards in our league. He’s coming off a terrific game where he really took the game over on Saturday at Tennessee. Maten was in foul trouble in the second half, didn’t play much, then fouled out early. It was really Frazier that took the game over and was terrific. We know from last year the last time we played them, he killed us in Nashville at the (SEC) Tournament, so he’s a problem and he’s really good. Both of those kids are terrific.”

MSU will try and counter Maten and Frazier with its continually-improving batch of freshmen players. Along with leading scorer, sophomore Quinndary Weatherspoon (16.8 points per game), State has seen increased production in recent games from several of its rookie players. Tyson Carter set a career-high with 22 points against South Carolina. Eli Wright also had a solid outing against the Gamecocks with seven points and four rebounds. Mario Kegler has scored in double-figures for three-straight games, totaling 49 points on 17-of-26 shooting in that span.

While the losses have mounted, this MSU roster continues to show signs of better days ahead. After all the tight losses, State hopes those better days begin Tuesday nght in Georgia.

“The (close losses) motivate us to come back, work harder and get some wins,” Stapleton said.