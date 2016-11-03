Friendship, partnership at SA

There was no panic for the Starkville Academy Volunteers when quarterback Noah Methvin went down with an injury against Winston Academy.

With athletes like Kyle Faver and Codie Futral available, Starkville Academy coach Chase Nicholson knew the position was going to be in good hands.

Faver started the AAA playoff game against Hartfield Academy and ran the first two series behind center, then Futral came in and was the signal caller for the Vols the rest of the way. They ended up pulling out a 20-13 victory over the Hawks to advance to this week's second round against Adams County Christian School.

