French Camp wins in a shootout

Kendall Coleman Jr. scored five total touchdowns and the French Camp Panthers ended the regular season on a good note by outscoring Leake County 56-44 in a shootout.

With the victory, the Panthers locked up second place in Class A, Region 3 with a 7-1 record and will host Resurrection next Friday in Choctaw County.

French Camp got off to a good start against Leake County as Coleman broke a 58-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game.

It was the first of 100 total points between the teams, but the Panthers had enough firepower to come out on top.

French Camp takes an 8-3 overall record into the postseason.

Scott Central 51, East Webster 0

The task was great for the East Webster Wolverines on Friday night.

By finishing fourth in Class 2A, Region 2, the Wolverines knew they were going to have to go on the road to face a No. 1 seed in Scott Central.

East Webster could not get anything going and were blanked by Scott Central on the road.

The Wolverines finished the season with an overall record of 6-5.