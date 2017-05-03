French Camp set for Class A's third round in baseball

Sometimes it's a matter of getting hot at this time of the year and the French Camp Panthers have found that to be true.

Despite having a losing record of 9-11, the Panthers have found their way to the third round of the Class A playoffs.

French Camp has won series against Lumberton and Bogue Chitto. Now the Panthers focus on the next challenge against Nanih Waiya.

"We've played some pretty good baseball toward the end of the year," French Camp coach Nathan Wright said. "We've got some guys figuring it out and that always makes it fun. We're still kind of scary to watch because you never know what we're going to do. It is encouraging to see the guys play the way they are playing. We're excited to be where we are and to have a chance."

The Panthers have some young players in key roles this season with freshman Seth Box being productive with a .340 batting average and 15 runs batted in, sophomore Clayton Leathers hitting .379 with 22 hits in 58 at-bats and nine RBI.

On the mound, sophomore John Weeks is contributing with a 3-3 record and 2.20 earned run average.

"To have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores getting it done is pretty exciting," Wright said. "It's fun to see them progress the way they have. They are a solid group and really are still wet behind the ears. They are doing a lot of things great and are extremely coachable. If we can make the plays, we'll have a pretty good game."

Seniors that have figured into French Camp's plans are Fletcher Travis and Zach Avent. Travis has a .418 batting average, 23 hits in 55 at-bats and three of them doubles, while Zach Avent has a 2-1 pithing record in nine appearances with a 3.29 earned run average.

The Panthers travel to Nanih Waiya Thursday night with game two set for French Camp on Friday and if necessary, game three will be back in Winston County. All games are set for 6 p.m. starts.