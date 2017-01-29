Free throws sink Mississippi State men at Alabama

Mississippi State did a lot of the things head coach Ben Howland likes to see when the Bulldogs battled Alabama on the road Saturday.

MSU won the rebounding battle and limited the Crimson Tide to just 32.7 percent shooting from the field. However, it was the shots that the Tide took when the Bulldogs couldn’t defend that made all the difference.

Mississippi State lost 71-62 to Alabama at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide earned the victory, in large part, thanks to getting to the free-throw line 36 times and making 31 from the charity stripe.

