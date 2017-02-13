Four SHS seniors in running for MSU scholarship

For the second time in four years, four Starkville High School seniors are finalists for the Mississippi State University Presidential and Provost’s Scholarship.

James Travis, Georgiana “Georgie” Swan, Shanika Musser and Nancy Zhang have completed the application process and will interview for the scholarship later this month. According to Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Public Information Officer Nicole Thomas, the SHS group is among the largest groups of potential presidential scholars at any high school, both in and out of state.

Between themselves, the four scholars have been acclaimed as students, athletes and scientists, with Musser and Swan completing dual enrollment courses at East Mississippi Community College. All four are also enrolled in advanced placement classes at SHS.

“It feels really good, but it’s still stressful to think that we still have an interview,” Zhang said.

Travis explained the application process.

“You just do the general scholarship application, the honors college application and of course, the regular application. Then they take certain people based on that. I think it’s around 40. Then those 40 people had to write an essay.”

All four of the SHS finalists wrote about how community had shaped them.

“Shanika and I wrote about the community of the cross country team, and how we developed a family kind of atmosphere,” Swan said.

If Travis, who has an ACT score of 35, passes the interview, he will be the second Presidential Scholar in his family, after his sister, Holly Travis.

“She’s worked with me, walked me through the interview process,” James Travis said. “There’s really not that many tips, besides ‘write a good essay.”’

If the four pass the interview, they will each receive around $50,000 in scholarship, covering tuition, fees, room, board and books for four years of undergraduate study. Presidential scholars are also given the opportunity to study abroad or participate in summer internship and research opportunities.

Zhang said having MSU nearby had helped her reach the point where she was able to be a contender for the scholarship.

“I think we all got here by taking as many opportunities as we possibly could,” Zhang said. “It was just one of those opportunities that was there. If it’s there for me why not?”

Zhang plans to study biomedical engineering. Musser plans to study environmental and civil engineering. Swan plans to study political science, and James Travis plans to double major in English and economics.