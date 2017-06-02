Four charged with armed robbery at Camelot Apartments

The Starkville Police Department arrested four individuals following an armed robbery that occurred at Camelot Apartments on North Montgomery Street Tuesday.

SPD, along with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Task Force, arrested 21-year-old Rodriquez Norman on Friday and charged him with two counts of armed robbery.

Norman was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond was set at $200,000.

Additionally, authorities arrested 40-year-old Marvelous Houston, of Starkville, on two counts of armed robbery and 19-year-old Fajion Hill, of Starkville, on two counts of armed robbery.

Bond was set at $200,000 for Houston and $100,000 for Hill.

Earlier in the week on Wednesday, police also arrested 18-year-old Sydney Westmoreland, of Starkville, and charged her with one count of armed robbery. Westmoreland’s bond was set at $25,000.

The initial municipal court appearances for all four arrested is scheduled for July 10 at 6 p.m.

Additional charges and arrests connected to this incident may be pending.