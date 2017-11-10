Four bids received for Partnership School

A new step was made toward construction of the Partnership School Thursday, when bids for the project were opened at the Greensboro Center.

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District received bids from four firms. Base bids are: $28,586,000 from the Tupelo-based Century Construction and Realty Inc., $27,866,000 from the Brandon-based Flagstar Construction Company Inc., $28,200,000 from Thrash Commercial Contractors, also of Brandon and $26,450,000 from West Brothers Construction Company in Columbus.

“Our architect will look at the bids that we received, and put together the packages for us, and he’ll present these to us at sometime later,” said Superintendent Eddie Peasant.

Peasant said the district would evaluate the bids and see where they fell in relation to the project’s budget.

“I think they were obviously competitive with each other,” Peasant said. “We also feel like they have come in pretty close to the estimates, so at this point I’m for the most part satisfied. We’ll determine if we need to do some further negotiations on those.”

The district’s contribution to the project is currently $12.5 million, with the state of Mississippi contributing $10 million and Mississippi State University contributing $5 million for a total of $27.5 million.

At the October school board meeting, JH&H architect Bruce Wood told the board project costs would likely increase by more than $2 million in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Partnership School will serve all sixth and seventh graders in the district and act as a laboratory for the MSU College of Education. Completion is scheduled for fall 2019.