Former state hospital worker sentenced after punching resident

A former Mississippi State Hospital employee was sentenced in Rankin County Circuit Court Monday on one count of abuse after punching a hospital resident, breaking the victim's jaw.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said 36-year-old James Sorrell, of Ridgeland, pleaded guilty to one count of abuse and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

Due to the violent nature of the crime, Sorrell will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence.

“We appreciate the good caregivers who work long hours for low pay caring for our most vulnerable,” Hood said. “However, it is a bright line healthcare workers know not to cross - do not let your temper cause you to harm a person in your care. Healthcare workers are trained to get help if they need assistance with a patient. I hope Judge Chapman’s 10 year sentence will serve as a deterrence to all those working with patients.”