Former SHS linebacker, others enroll at MSU

Four months after signing on to become a Mississippi State Bulldog, Willie Gay finally is one.

The Starkville native and now-MSU linebacker was one of five new enrollees who began classes on Thursday with the start of Mississippi State’s first summer term.

Linebacker Tyler Dunning, defensive back Landon Guidry, running back Kylin Hill and defensive lineman Aaron Odom joined Gay as enrollees.

The five players all signed with the Bulldogs back in February. Gay was one of the highlights of MSU’s National Signing Day haul.

A four-star linebacker out of Starkville High School, the heavily-recruited Gay picked the Bulldogs over LSU, Michigan and others. Gay, along with Hill from Columbus, were both Golden Triangle-area, four-star talents who decided to stay close to home to play college football.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Willie Gay and Kylin Hill stay at home,” MSU head coach Dan Mullen said on National Signing Day. “That’s two local guys who get to come and make their hometowns proud and make the people of Mississippi proud playing for their state university.”

Odom was widely considered the state of Mississippi’s top defensive lineman in the class of 2017. Guidry and Dunning were both three-star talents.

The five players will all participate in summer workouts with the Bulldogs. Mississippi State opens training camp for the 2017 season on July 25.

Buckley listed on

Hall of Fame ballot

Mississippi State cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley is on the ballot for possible induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Thursday.

Buckley earned the chance after starring as a defensive back for Florida State from 1989-91.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.19 million people have played college football and only 987 players have been inducted,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in an NFF release. “The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of only 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. So being (on the ballot) means an individual is truly among the greatest to ever have played the game and we are extremely proud to announce their names.”

Buckley was a unanimous first team All-American and Thorpe Award winner for the Seminoles in 1991. He also led the nation in interceptions (12) and return yards (501) that season.

Buckley is Florida State’s all-time leader in career interceptions with 21. He returned four of those for touchdowns in his career, in addition to returning three punts for scores.

The 2018 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Jan. 8, 2018.