Former President Bush to attend private event in Jackson

Former Republican President George W. Bush will attend a re-election fundraiser Friday for U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi.

The 43rd President of the United States is slated to attend a private event in Jackson to help shore up funds for Wicker’s re-election bid in 2018.

The event will be held at a private residence in an upscale neighborhood, with costs ranging from $27,00 per couple for event sponsors, $5,400 per couple for patrons and $20,800 per couple for hosts.

Funds raised will be put toward Wicker’s re-election campaign and will also benefit two political action committees - the Wicker Majority Fund and the Responsibility and Freedom Work PAC.

Wicker, who previously served as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, first won a special election for the Senate seat in 2008, before being elected to a full term in 2012.

The Pontotoc native also serves on the Committee of Armed Services, Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Committee on Environment and Public Works, Committee on Rules and Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Wicker was first appointed by Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour to the Senate seat vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Trent Lott in 2007.

In 2012, Wicker defeated Democratic Albert Gore in the General Election with 57 percent of the vote.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report