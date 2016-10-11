Former MSU professor dies in Saturday car accident on Highway 12

A three-car accident on Highway 12 West near Renasant Bank resulted in the death of former MSU professor George Adebiyi, according to Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt.

Adebiyi died at OCH Regional Medical Center following the accident, Starkville police said.

The two remaining drivers were transported to OCH, and their condition remains unknown. Traffic was stopped in both directions following the accident, but was cleared before game day traffic peaked on the busy thoroughfare.

The Starkville Fire Department responded to the accident with SPD. The accident remains under investigation, according to SPD.