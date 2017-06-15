Former MSU player Wilson arrested

Former Mississippi State wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson was arrested by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday on four different misdemeanor charges.

Wilson was arrested by OCSD deputies at 5:22 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and disorderly conduct. He was processed and released on a $2,140 bond.

According to an OCSD press release, Wilson was stopped by deputies because of outstanding warrants that were issued following an incident earlier this week where Wilson fled on foot from an encounter with deputies just off of Blackjack Road.

Wilson was a star receiver for the Bulldogs from 2013 through 2015. Wilson also spent time on the Mississippi State basketball squad in 2013-14.

In his three seasons with MSU football, Wilson became one of the top receivers in school history. He finished his career with 22 total touchdown catches and 1,953 receiving yards.

Despite his success for the Bulldogs, Wilson didn’t attract much attention professionally. He left Mississippi State after his junior season to enter the 2016 NFL Draft, but Wilson was not selected.

Wilson’s Wednesday arrest was his second run-in with Oktibbeha County law enforcement in less than a calendar year. Wilson was also arrested last August and charged with possessing less than 30 grams of marijuana, obstructing justice by tampering with physical evidence and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.

According to court documentation in the 2016 case, Wilson was found with a bag of marijuana while in the back seat of the truck he was a passenger in. After being taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail, Wilson allegedly then tried to destroy a Xanax pill by swallowing it, but it fell to the floor.

However, Wilson was ultimately not prosecuted by the city of Starkville after an order of nolle prosequi.

Following the most recent arrest, Wilson is scheduled to appear in Oktibbeha County Justice Court on August 1.