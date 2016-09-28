Former MSU baseball player Renfroe has big night

In their first game since clinching the NL West title, the Los Angeles Dodgers were no match for Padres rookie Hunter Renfroe.

The newcomer, who was drafted out of Mississippi State, hit his first career grand slam and also had a three-run shot to drive in all of San Diego's runs late Tuesday night in a 7-1 victory against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles fell two games behind the NL East champion Washington Nationals for home-field advantage in their Division Series matchup.

Renfroe, the MVP of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, was called up last Wednesday. He hit a high, arcing, three-run homer to left field off Kenta Maeda with two outs in the first inning. Renfroe's grand slam to straightaway center came on a full-count pitch from Louis Coleman with two outs in the eighth. The young outfielder has three homers in six games.

Dodgers rookie manager Dave Roberts was on the Padres' staff the last several years, so he knows about Renfroe

"He's got big power," Roberts said. "We left some balls out over the plate and elevated to him, and do that with a power hitter and that can happen. He had a big day."