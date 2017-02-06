Former MS governor to speak at MSU

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is scheduled to give a Lamar Conerly Governance Lecture at Mississippi State University on Monday, Feb. 13.

According to an MSU news release, Barbour’s lecture will center on leadership and be held in the Bill R. Foster Ballroom in the Colvard Student Union at 1 p.m. The lecture will be free and open to the public.

Barbour is a Yazoo City native, and served as governor from 2004 to 2012. He has also served as chairman of the Republican National Committee and as White House political affairs director. He is a founder of the BGR Group, a lobbying firm.

The lecture is made possible by a donation from Lamar Conerly, a 1971 MSU alumnus, and a partner in the Conerly, Bowman and Dykes Law Firm in Destin, Florida.

The lecture is organized by the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President, as well as the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and the Pre-Law Society.