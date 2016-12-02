Forestry commission ends burn ban

Gov. Phil Bryant signed a proclamation Friday, lifting the burn ban that has been in effect across the state since Oct. 11.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission requested the ban be lifted due to the amount of precipitation received Monday and Tuesday, with more wet weather forecasted this weekend., according to a news release.

In the release State Forecaster Charlie Morgan said “We would like to commend our MFC employees, and thank local Volunteer Fire Departments, who have done an outstanding job during this dangerous time. MFC Wildland Firefighters have been working day and night suppressing 1,166 wildfires that burned 10,943 acres since the beginning of September. Each one of them worked long hours to protect people’s lives, homes, and forestland.”

Despite the ban being lifted, the release urged citizens to continue to use caution when burning, and to not burn on windy days.

Despite the lifting of the statewide ban, Calhoun, Claiborne, Franklin, George Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Sharkey, Simpson and Stone counties remain under board of supervisors burn bans. For the listed counties, the board of supervisors has the option of lifting the burn ban, or allowing it to expire at the predetermined deadline.

For an up-to-date list of burn bans, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans.