Focus on winning: Bulldogs want to beat Aggies even with ties

Texas A&M will always hold a special place in the heart of Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer, his family and his coaching staff.

When it comes to Sunday’s game between his Bulldogs and the Aggies, winning will be priority for Schaefer.

“We have to approach it as another game against a great team and one that is well-coached,” Schaefer said. “It’s really been a team over the years that has been hard for us to deal with.”

No. 4 MSU will host Texas A&M at Humphrey Coliseum with the tip set for 3 p.m.

