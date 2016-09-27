Florida introduces Stricklin as athletic director

Six-year Mississippi State athletic director Scott Stricklin was officially introduced for the same position at the University of Florida on Tuesday.

Stricklin leaves behind the school he graduated from in 1992 and where he became athletic director in 2010.

“This was a very challenging decision for me to make to leave a place that is my alma mater that is very important to me,” Stricklin said during his introductory press conference in Gainesville on Tuesday. “I’ve built a lot of relationships (at MSU) and have a lot of family connections."

