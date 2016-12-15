Flat: Bulldogs get off to slow start in loss to Bucs

Mississippi State finally got back to basketball after a 10-day layoff on Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

By the time the Bulldogs shook off the rust, they were in a deficit they would never overcome as East Tennessee State defeated MSU 67-65.

“We were flat coming out of finals,” Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland said. “I have no idea why. I tried to make it really clear how good this team was we were playing, but I felt like we were a step slow to start the game in terms of our intensity and physicality.”

