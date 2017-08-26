Five questions as MSU kickoff approaches

It’s game week.

Following a long offseason and a longer-than-usual preseason training camp, Mississippi State is now only six days out from kicking off the 2017 football season. The Bulldogs are finally about to get to play against someone other than themselves.

“You’ve gone against each other for so long,” MSU head coach Dan Mullen said. “For the next four months, we don’t have to execute against our defense. We have to execute against everybody else’s defense. Our defense doesn’t have to stop our offense. They have to stop everybody else’s offense.”

Even though the new year is at hand, questions still linger for the Bulldogs. Some could be answered as soon as this Saturday. Others may linger into the campaign.

