Fitzgerald, Lewis honored by SEC

Following the largest margin of victory in an Egg Bowl for Mississippi State since 1916, a pair of Bulldogs were named Players of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Sophomore quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, and freshman linebacker Leo Lewis was named SEC Freshman of the Week as the two helped propel the Bulldogs to a 55-20 road victory over rival Ole Miss on Saturday. The 55 points were the most by any team in the Egg Bowl since MSU scored 65 on Nov. 6, 1915. It is the second time Fitzgerald has received the honor this season and it’s Lewis’ first.

For more on the recognition, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.