First shelter home for fire victims now open in Starkville

The Starkville Fire Department and multiple community groups opened the first shelter home for fire victims in Starkville Friday afternoon.

With help from The Starkville Housing Authority, OSERVS, Lowe's, Sherman Williams, Wal-Mart and various volunteers, the shelter can accommodate fire victims for 3 to 5 night stays at the two bedroom home on Pecan Acres near Highway 12. The project started in April after SHA donated the space to the city.

"People won't have to worry about where they are going to stay," SFD Chief Charles Yarbrough said. "I think it's a great thing for our community. It would not have been possible without the effort of the entire community. That's shown through how many groups it took to get this off the ground. I want to thank everyone involved. It wouldn't have been possible without them."

For more, see the Sept. 17 edition.