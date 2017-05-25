First responders honored at lunch event

Starkville Ford Lincoln hosted a First Responders Appreciation event Wednesday for north Mississippi's firefighters, police and EMS workers.

General sales manager Kip Eden told the SDN Starkville Ford Lincoln dealer Chris Victery was the person who came up with the idea to do something special for the people that risk their lives everyday in the line of duty.

“We wanted to do something special for them, we set this up and kind of all pulled together as a team,” Eden said. “I think it’s been a great response and we're just appreciative of what these guys and gals do for us.”

Eden said The Little Dooey in Starkville catered the event with pulled pork, ribs and chicken and Mike Shannon of Kona Ice of Oktibbeha gave out free snow cones. Eden then said the event had giveaways with a donated gift certificate from Harvey's in Starkville and gift certificates for free oil changes donated by Victery.

Starkville Fire Department Sergeant Sam Wilkes told the SDN how much events like these mean to him.

“It's nice to have this,” Wilkes said. “A lot of times you don't hear the appreciation or see it first hand like this, so we enjoy coming to these and we really appreciate it.”

Along with Wilkes, Starkville Fire Department Lieutenant Jerome Clark and Starkville Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady expressed to the SDN how much they appreciated the event.

“We greatly appreciate they put this together for first responders,” Lovelady said. “We are all one team and we do appreciate them recognizing us as first responders.”