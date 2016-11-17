Fire officials reiterate burn ban during hunting season

With all but five of the state's counties—including Oktibbeha County—currently under burn bans, Mississippi forestry officials urge hunters heading out into the woods to abide by all regulations under the current advisory.

Deer hunting season (gun with dog) starts Nov. 19, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission wants to remind hunters they should not use wood-burning campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings or burn barrels—or anything that produces an ember.

A dry, windy cold front is forecasted to move through the area this weekend, MFC confirmed. The will will make wildfires spread more quickly than usual, increasing the risk of devastating wildfires. The dry weather, coupled with severe drought conditions prompted the first bans in October.

"Don’t do any outdoor burning right now - wait until burn bans are lifted, and drought conditions improve," said Russell Bozeman, Assistant State Forester. "A small spark can become a large wildfire when conditions are dry and windy, as they will be this weekend. "One less spark could mean one less wildfire. No campfire is worth putting people’s lives at risk.”

Gov. Phil Bryant's partial state-level ban and all individual county bans remain in effect, with multiple counties needing several consecutive days of steady rainfall to provide enough relief from the drought to declare it safe to lift the ban, MFC officials said.

Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said county fire departments have battled numerous grass and brush fires spurred on by the dry conditions. Since September, MFC has responded to 946 wildfires, which caused nearly 8,500 acres of damage. Of the 1,420 threatened structures, 58 were damaged or destroyed, according to MFC data.

Not Allowed

Campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, fireworks, field burning, cigarette ash, outdoor wood-burning heaters, outdoor wood-burning fireplaces - anything with an open flame that produces an ember. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a new spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.



Allowed

Propane/ gas grills, propane/ gas heaters, and charcoal grills. Propane/ gas grills, propane/ gas heaters, and charcoal grills should be utilized as described by their manufacturer’s instructions, located safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended.



Safety Tip

Charcoal grill briquettes can be dangerous if they are not disposed of properly after use. Always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal. The MFC has responded to wildfires in the past that were started by improperly disposing of charcoal grill ash.



Fines and Violations

Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500. Fines are enforced by the local Sheriff’s Department in that county. In addition, anyone that sets a fire is responsible for that fire and the smoke generated by that fire. If a fire escapes and burns or damages the land/ property of another, the person that set the fire is liable for those damages.

For a complete list of bans, visit mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans.