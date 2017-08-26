Finding a way: Jackets keep Little Egg Bowl trophy

Friday night provided all the ingredients for Oxford to spring an upset on Class 6A contender Starkville High School and end a four-year drought in the Little Egg Bowl rivalry.

SHS fumbled the football four times, starting running back Rodrigues Clark left the game midway through with an minor knee injury and Oxford’s young backup sophomore quarterback was making things difficult.

Two overtimes later, the Jackets just found a way.

Behind a pass breakup from senior cornerback Natrone Brooks, the Jackets ran off the field with the trophy for a fourth-straight season and left the Chargers wondering “what if.” In the end, a 28-21 win is all that mattered to coach Chris Jones.

“It ain’t going to be pretty all the time but, at the end of the day, a win is a win,” Jones said. “We didn’t help ourselves and that was a good team over there so every mistake we made, they capitalized. We’re going to get better.”

Starkville put up 371 yards of offense to Oxford’s 339, but only 125 of those came in the second half for the Jackets. Quarterback Malik Brown was the leader of the squad rushing 17 times for 101 yards and passing for 153 yards with two touchdowns.

Clark had 12 carries for 59 yards and a score before leaving the game. Jones expects him to play going forward.

After forcing a defensive stop on the opening possession, it looked like Starkville was going to be in control the whole way.

Brown led the offense 60-plus yards into the end zone capped by a 16-yard run by Clark for a 7-0 lead. The Jackets shot themselves in the foot from there.

K.J. Lawrence and Brown fumbled away two promising SHS drives in a row as the team was driving and another drive stalled into the second quarter keeping the Chargers in the game despite over 100 yards difference in the total yardage between the two.

The Jackets finally cashed in again right before the half.

Despite having a 44-yard touchdown run by Clark called back, Brown heaved a hail mary into the end zone as the buzzer sounded for halftime. Rufus Harvey was on the receiving end in the end zone for a 42-yard score for a 14-0 lead heading into the locker room.

As SHS continued to beat itself, Oxford finally took advantage when backup quarterback John Meagher found J.J. Peagues for a 31-yard score on a wide open pass. The score closed to 14-7 and matters got worse when starting left tackle Kameron Jones was ejected for throwing a punch to end the third quarter.

“When Kameron went out, that let the air out of a lot of our guys, but we’ve got to be smarter than that,” Jones said. “Kam lost his cool, but he’s a learn kid and he’ll learn from it.”

Midway through the final stanza, Oxford was on the move looking to tie.

Meagher committed two long pass plays to put the Chargers in business inside Starkville’s territory at the 35. The sophomore quarterback worked more magic on a fourth down pass play and manufactured his offense inside the 5. On fourth down again, he converted finding D.D. Peagues for a 5-yard score tying it at 14 with 1:24 remaining.

The two teams went into overtime where it traded touchdowns starting with Oxford’s 4-yard run from Sam Bianco to take its first lead of the game. The Jackets didn’t take long to answer, though as Harvey scored on the first play with a 10-yard catch sending things to a second overtime.

That was when Lawrence made up for two early fumbles and ran it in from 4 yards out. He never once thought that he wasn’t going to redeem himself.

“I just bounced back,” Lawrence said. “I needed to make a play so I kept my head straight. I already knew when the play was called, I was going to score.”

The SHS defense made its final stand after that touchdown from Lawrence. The Jackets forced a fourth down play with the game on the line and Meagher rolled to his left, lobbed it into the end zone for Jaquan Webb and Natrone Brooks was there for the pass break up.

“We’ve practiced the play," Brooks said. "He lines up on the inside and goes to the corner. I kind of baited them up, made them throw it and made a play on the ball. It shows that we’re a team and we’re going to fight no matter what.”

The defense was stout for most of the game for Starkville led by its pass rusher. Zach Edwards and Jalil Clemons were virtually unblock-able most of the game combining for 18 tackles, four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Edwards led the way with 11 tackles and three sacks on his own.

Starkville’s defense had seven sacks as a team with an interception coming from Myles Stone for the second-straight week.

After the scare, Starkville (2-0) still remains unscathed in the brutal non-conference portion. Next up is one of the state’s top teams at West Point next week. The defending Class 5A State champions will be looking to prove a point when the longtime rivals meet again.