Final suspect in 2013 car wash murder sentenced

More than three years after the fatal shooting of a Starkville man at the Dawg Wash car wash, the final suspect in the case pleaded guilty in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Monday to being an accessory to murder.

Charleka Brooks, 27, of Starkville was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with two years suspended and two years of post release supervision, along with a fine of $10,000. Brooks will be credited with previous time served following her arrest in July 2013.

The statute of limitations to an accessory murder charge is less than three years, but due to Brooks' admission of guilt via plea agreement, she waived her statute of limitations defense, according to Circuit Court Judge Jim Kitchens.

