Final affidavit ballots counted in General Election

After a long day of voting Tuesday, the Municipal Election Commissioners finished counting the affidavit ballots for the General Election Wednesday morning.

There were eight total affidavit ballots throughout all seven wards. Out of the eight, two were accepted and one is waiting for proof of a proper photo ID. The deadline for the voter to bring proper photo ID for their affidavit ballot is June 13.

The certification deadline is June 14 for the winning candidates of each race to be officially announced as winners and local election officials will send a statement to Mississippi Secretary of State certifying the names of the elected candidates.

Affidavit ballots can be rejected on various grounds.

They can be rejected because the voter didn't fully complete the ballot form, the given address wasn't in the correct ward or it wasn't located within city limits, the voter did not have proper identification or the voter did not register by the May 6 deadline.

Out of the five rejected affidavits, one was rejected because the voter was not registered and the remaining four were rejected because the voter didn't register by the deadline.

Here is a breakdown of each Ward's affidavit ballots:

There were two affidavit ballots in Ward 1. One was rejected because the voter was not registered and the other one was accepted with a vote for Democrat Christine Williams. This brings the unofficial vote count for Ward 1 to 349 for Republican incumbent Ben Carver and 344 for Williams.

There was one affidavit ballot in Ward 2. It was rejected because the voter did not register in time. This brings the unofficial vote count for Ward 2 to 182 for Democrat Sandra Sistrunk, 166 for Independent incumbent Lisa Wynn and 69 for Republican Jesse Carver.

There were no affidavit ballots in Ward 3.

There were three affidavit ballots in Ward 4. One was rejected because the voter did not register in time, one is waiting for proof of a proper photo ID and one was accepted with a vote for Republican Pete Ledlow. This brings the unofficial vote count for Ward 4 to 210 for incumbent Jason Walker and 103 for Ledlow.

There were two affidavit ballots in Ward 5. Both were rejected because the voters did not register in time.

There were no affidavits ballots in Wards 6 and 7.

The unofficial vote count for Ward 7 is 256 votes for Democratic incumbent Henry N. Vaughn, Sr. and 80 for Republican Roben Dawkins.