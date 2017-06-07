Fifth arrest made in Camelot Apartments armed robbery

A fifth arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Camelot Apartments on North Montgomery Street in late May.

The Starkville Police Department arrested 20-year-old Courtney M. Boyd, of Starkville, on Wednesday, charging him with one count of armed robbery.

SPD said the arrest warrant was issued for an incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 20.

Boyd was in the Oktibbeha County Jail Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $100,000. His appearance in Starkville Municipal Court was scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Last week, the SDN reported that four others had been arrested in connection to the armed robbery in the 1000 block of North Montgomery Street.

The four other Starkville natives arrested were: 18-year-old Sydney Westmoreland, 21-year-old Rodriquez Norman, 40-year-old Marvelous Houston and 19-year-old Fajion Hill.

Norman was charged with two counts of armed robbery and bond was set at $200,000, while Houston’s and Hill’s bond was set at $100,000, each. Both Houston and Hill were charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Westmoreland was charged with one count of armed robbery and bond was set at $25,000.

The initial municipal court appearances for the first four arrested is scheduled for July 10 at 6 p.m.

Armed robbery in Mississippi can carry a sentence ranging from 3 years to life in prison.

Additional charges and arrests connected to this incident may be pending.