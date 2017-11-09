Fench Camp opens Class A football playoffs

French Camp football coach Nathan Wright looks forward to what the playoffs hold for his team.

After securing the No. 2 seed out of Class A, Region 3, the Panthers knew this year’s quest for a state championship starts at home.

It’s always the goal for French Camp to make the playoffs and any season it’s able to do that is considered a success.

Now comes the time that Wright calls “a battle.”

“It’s going to be about which team is intense on Friday night and does the little things,” Wright said. “Sometimes you can do that and still be out-manned, but it’s exciting to be there. We’ve had games we’ve played where we felt the other team was better and we came out on top.”

The Panthers (8-3) will host Resurrection in the Class A first round with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Wright had to catch up on his film study on Resurrection, but has enough information to know it’s capable of playing good football.

“If you play Lumberton a good game and play Stringer a good game, you’ve got to be pretty good,” Wright said about Resurrection. “Their record is not indicative of the kind of team they are. They are a really good football team.”

Leading the Panthers this season has been OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week Kendall Coleman Jr. He has 78 carries for 860 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In the French Camp passing game, quarterback Holman Edwards has completed 84-of-151 attempts for 1,511 yards and 16 touchdowns. Taiwan Cook has 21 catches for 560 yards and six scores.

Clayton Leathers has 79 tackles on defense.