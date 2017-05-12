Fatal wreck in Lowndes County

One person is dead following a two vehicle wreck on Thursday afternoon in Lowndes County.

The incident occurred at 1:17 p.m. on US Highway 45 Alternate just north of Crawford, when a gold Nissan Maxima carrying three people turned left in front

of an oncoming Peterbuilt log truck. The front of the log truck collided with the driver side of the Nissan Maxima.

No updates were provided as to the status of the two other people in the car.

The status of the driver of the log truck is also unknown.

