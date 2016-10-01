Fatal crash at Longview and 25

An Idaho man died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Highway 25 and Longview Road, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Richard C. Ochoa, 30, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving his white 2001 Toyota RAV-4 west on Longview Road, according to an MHP news release.

At the intersection Ochoa collided with Jamarkus Pendleton, 22, of Jackson, who was driving a 2009 silver Toyota Camry north on Highway 25.

Ochoa was ejected from his vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt, according to Sgt. Criss Turnipseed, spokesman for Troop G of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol.

Pendleton was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Turnipseed said. The accident is under investigation by MHP.