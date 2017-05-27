Fast Pitch Softball Player of Year: Davis

Jessica Davis was asked to step out of her comfort zone this season as a junior and she didn’t know how to accept it initially.

The second baseman has spent her last four years contributing for the East Webster Lady Wolverines and the last two years has seen her play as good a second base as anyone in the state.

This year called for more duties.

Davis admits that the request from coach Lee Berryhill to pitch some this season was something that made her uneasy. She had grown comfortable playing second and was improving daily as a hitter, but pitching was something that she didn’t do much.

After Berryhill explained to the junior that she needed to help seventh grade pitcher Liz Massey come along in the circle, she realized it was the right thing to do.

“My goal was to make Liz feel as comfortable as she could being behind her,” Davis said. “I needed to let her know that I had her back no matter what and we were going to be fine. At first, pitching wasn’t something I really wanted to do but helping out the team every way I could was number one.”

The results were positive as Davis not only helped Massey but her team. She finished the year with a 3-1 record by mostly pitching in relief. While she was strong as a pitcher she excelled at the plate and in the field.

Davis batted .500 during the season along with her senior teammates Jessica Aron and Jennah Pate. The second baseman had 24 hits and led the team with 15 doubles and 40 RBI. Davis was big as a sophomore, but she hit a different level of play her junior year.

For her performance, Davis was chosen the Starkville Daily News All-Area High School Fast Pitch Softball Player of the Year.

“Each year you get that experience and that knowledge,” Berryhill said of Davis. “Jessica works hard each day with us and on her own to give herself an opportunity to be successful. Coming into her senior year, she’s gotten even better.”

The most startling attribute by the talented softball player might be her leadership. Surrounded by several seniors that helped elevate the team this season, Davis was just as vital to the team’s morale because of her leadership abilities.

She also led the team in devotionals every week as she tried to help feed the team spiritually as well as mentally throughout the season.

“I always tried to highlight how this game isn’t eternal and how much more important our relationships with each other as teammates and accountability partners are rather than the actual outcome of our season,” Davis said. “The goal I set for our team through each devotion was for people to remember our actions and sportsmanship over any play we made so that Christ could be shown through our team to others.”

With the groundwork set already, next season as a senior won’t be any shock to Davis. From leading at the plate to the circle, she is prepared to help get her team back to the state championship series and win another ring.

To do that, it will take more hard work on her part as she’ll become the centerpiece of the team as Pate, Jessica Aron and Jessie Reed are now gone. She has faith in the younger players who earned experience this season to set the tone.

“We lost a lot of great seniors, but we have some younger ones coming up that have big shoes to fill,” Davis said. “They’ll work just as hard to get to that spot. I want to make sure that my teammates always feel encouraged so hopefully that helps set us up for success next season.”