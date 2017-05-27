Fast Pitch Softball Coach of Year: Berryhill

For the first time in four seasons, legendary East Webster coach Lee Berryhill ended last season unsure of what awaited him at pitcher moving forward.

There was a safety blanket in the circle for the Lady Wolverines for as long as he could remember and no longer was Bailie Springfield there to hold opposing offenses down. He was going to have to find a new identity for his team and a new pitcher. While he had to start from scratch, he knew that this year might not be as productive as year’s past, but it would prepare his team for the future.

“Coming into the season, we had a lot of unknowns,” Berryhill said. “Bailie Springfield had been in the circle for us for four years and did a great job. We had a seventh grader in Liz Massey that did a great job for us. It was a learning curve full of ups and downs, but she performed well for year one.”

The seventh grader Massey took her lumps throughout the season but overall had a big year for the Lady Wolverines. The season started rocky for the team as a whole as they were without players like Jennah Pate, Janey Aron and Coy Jennings who were competing in the state basketball playoffs.

When those players returned, the team began to flip the switch.

“We started without the basketball players and when they came back and the season progressed, we got better and better,” Berryhill said. “We finished 17-7 and our young girls had a great season and seniors led us. Throughout the course of the year, we gained experienced top to bottom and that’s all you can ask for.”

The 17-7 record still wasn’t enough to get East Webster back to the state title game for a sixth-straight year, but they won the Class 2A, Region 2 championship once again with an undefeated record. The Lady Wolverines also put up a fight against a veteran East Union Lady Urchins team and came up just a game short of the Class 2A North State title game.

For making the most out of the season, Berryhill was chosen the Starkville Daily News Fast Pitch Softball Area Coach of the Year.

The effort his team gave made it tough for Berryhill to be upset with the final outcome of the season.

“Our expectations are always high,” Berryhill said. “We had been to Jackson five-straight years and that’s where we wanted to be. We knew it would be a tall task and we had to lean on our defense and our hitting. You hope everything clicks in the playoffs and for the most part, it did.”

This proved to be one of Berryhill’s better coaching jobs since coming to Cumberland and especially in the last few years. The Lady Wolverines had a young group of players outside of seniors Jessica Aron, Pate, Jessie Reed but the team gained experience throughout the year.

One player in particular felt she developed greatly under Berryhill this season. Starkville Daily News Player of the Year Jessica Davis made a big jump from sophomore to junior year and became a force at the plate, in the field and in the circle as she was asked to pitch as well.

“He’s always been tough on me to push me and make me better,” Davis said. “He told me that I have to make sacrifices this year and to be a leader for the team. That’s something that he’s always preached to me in my career.”

Going into next season, expectations for Berryhill and his team remain high. East Webster went right back to work on the field and off of it preparing to get back to Ridgeland playing for a title as per the usual.

“We lose four people off of this year’s team and we’ve lost a lot of experienced players off of the last few teams and that’s a hard thing to replace,” Berryhill said. “We come in every year expecting to be in the championship and work as hard as we can. Each year is a new year and a new team. You have to work hard to give yourself a chance.”