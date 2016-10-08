Fast and furious: SHS scores early and often to beat Greenville

The Starkville Yellowjackets got things rolling early and never looked back in a 70-0 victory over the Greenville Hornets on Friday night.

Jaquez Akins had three interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown, and Ben Owens threw four touchdown passes for SHS.

Akins also returned a punt for a touchdown.

For more on the Jackets and Starkville Academy's thrilling 28-27 victory over Leake Academy in double overtime, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.