Fast and furious: SHS scores early and often to beat Greenville
ROBBIE FAULK
Saturday, October 8, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
The Starkville Yellowjackets got things rolling early and never looked back in a 70-0 victory over the Greenville Hornets on Friday night.
Jaquez Akins had three interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown, and Ben Owens threw four touchdown passes for SHS.
Akins also returned a punt for a touchdown.
For more on the Jackets and Starkville Academy's thrilling 28-27 victory over Leake Academy in double overtime, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.
