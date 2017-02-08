Fair leads Lady Chargers to a victory on senior night

Choctaw County’s Keirra Fair went out in style on Tuesday night, playing in her final regular season home game.

Fair, the Lady Chargers’ lone senior, scored 15 points with 11 coming in the first half to help Choctaw County defeat Philadelphia 49-44.

It was a fitting way for Fair to close things out in her home gym said Choctaw County head coach Miranda Worrell.

“(In) the past few weeks, she’s really started to step it up with her leadership,” Worrell said of Fair. “She’s not really vocal. She’s not really that outgoing with her leadership, but she’ll come to me and tell me, ‘Hey, this is what we need to adjust.’ She’s just a big help on the floor, and she’s the main scorer. She’ll be missed next year. That’s for sure.”

Worrell and the Lady Chargers needed just about every point they could get from Fair on Tuesday. Despite Choctaw County leading by as many as 21 points in the first half, Philadelphia came roaring back to make a game of things. The Lady Chargers led the Lady Tornadoes 29-8 late in the first half. Philadelphia closed the gap to 29-13 by halftime, then unleashed a press defense after the intermission that pulled the Lady Tornadoes all the way back to within two points.

“The pressure started making us play faster than we really should have been,” Worrell said. “With that big of a lead, we should have been patient and setting up our half-court offense, but we didn’t do that. We started taking shots really quickly. We were turning the ball over. We just played right into what they were wanting. We finally, at the end, found that patience and got the win.”

LaGenesis Johnson played a big part in helping Choctaw County hold on. She scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Johnson’s late success and Fair’s early buckets proved to be just enough to give Fair one last home win.

The victory moved the Lady Chargers to 10-10 overall this season. Choctaw County improved its division record to 4-5.

Boys Game

Philadelphia 50,

Choctaw County 48

The last four seasons of Choctaw County basketball have been four of the best in program history. However the six seniors that helped the Chargers attain much of that success came up just short on Tuesday while attempting to cap off their careers with a win in their final regular season home game.

Choctaw County couldn’t overcome a tough first quarter in which Philadelphia built an 18-6 edge. Using a unique starting lineup that featured five of his six seniors, Chargers head coach Gary Beals’ team fell in the early hole, fought back to take a brief lead in the fourth quarter, but ultimately couldn’t hold on.

“We came back and gave ourselves a chance,” Beals said. “The kids played hard and it was good that we got to play our seniors.”

Akeem Kirkwood was Choctaw County’s leading scorer with 21 points.

Stetson Moore led Philadelphia with 23 points.

Moore’s big night spoiled things for Choctaw County seniors Quandarius Yarbrough, Brandon Hill, Keith Gibbs, A.J. Lilley, Martice Triplett and Isaiah Hunt. However the senior class still has put together a 61-35 overall record in their careers with games still left to play this year.