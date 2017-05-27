Faculty graduates honored at Maroon Institute for Writing Excellence

New faculty graduates from the Maroon Institute for Writing Excellence include (front, left to right) Joanne Beriswill, Brian Counterman, Martha Barton, Kenya McKinley, Kim Smith and Gail Kopetz; (back, left to right) LaShan Simpson, Lesley Strawderman, Christine Cord, Jeffrey Haupt, Robert Green and Byron Williams. Not pictured is Holli Seitz. (Photo by Megan Bean, courtesy)
By: 
RYAN PHILLIPS
SDN EDITOR
editor@starkvilledailynews.com
Saturday, May 27, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS

The Maroon Institute for Writing Excellence recently saw more than a dozen Mississippi State faculty members graduate from the three-week program.

The program - which is part of the university’s quality enhancement plant (QEP) - is now in its fifth year and provides intensive training to teachers from a variety of university departments to modify course syllabi to incorporate more writing-to-learn strategies into class assignments.

“We ask a lot of our faculty participants. They learn new strategies for incorporating writing in their classes and they challenge their pre-existing ideas about how writing assignments and student engagement can and should work in their classes,” said Deborah Lee, co-director of the Maroon & Write QEP. “The faculty who are chosen for participation in the MIWE are committed to enhancing their skills as a teacher and care passionately about their students’ success.”

English Instructor Ann Spurlock serves as the other co-director.

For their their participation, graduates received a commemorative framed certificate, T-shirt and portfolio embossed with the Maroon and Write program’s logo.

This year’s MIWE summer graduates and the writing-to-learn courses they’ll be teaching during the upcoming academic year include:

• Martha Barton, instructor of biological sciences teaching special topics in biological sciences.
• Joanne Beriswill, assistant professor of instructional systems and workforce development teaching graphics and web design.
• Christine Cord, postdoctoral associate in food science, nutrition and health promotion teaching food law.
• Brian Counterman, associate professor of biological sciences teaching population genetics.
• Robert Green, undergraduate coordinator for the Bagley College of Engineering, will further incorporate writing assignments as part of his engineering administration course.
• Jeffrey Haupt, professor of art teaching painting survey.
• Gail Kopetz, instructor of music teaching foundations of music education.
• Kenya McKinley, assistant professor of sociology teaching social work with communities and organizations.
• Holli Seitz, assistant professor of communication teaching elements of persuasion.
• LaShan Simpson, assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering, will apply enhanced writing-to-learn concepts this fall in her biomedical materials course for upperclassmen.
• Kim Smith, instructor of curriculum, instruction and special education teaching middle level literacy.
• Lesley Strawderman, associate professor of industrial and systems engineering teaching industrial ergonomics.
• Byron Williams, assistant professor of computer science and engineering teaching software architecture and design paradigms.

