Experience makes MSU women guards a strong unit

There’s no need for introductions when it comes to the guards on the Mississippi State women’s basketball team.

It’s a very experienced part of the Bulldogs for this season.

The senior class consists of Victoria Vivians, Morgan William, Roshunda Johnson and Blair Schaefer.

That’s a good place to start for MSU coach Vic Schaefer.

“They just have a knack of finding each other,” coach Schaefer said of the guards. “When you have the competition you have right now at the guard spot, you get kids who are familiar with each other and they know what they can or can’t do. With this group, what’s been cool is they’ve worked really hard in the offseason with the things they are uncomfortable with and things they are not good at. We’ve worked extensively on Tori’s (Vivians) ball handling and working specifically with her left hand.”

Vivians has been the most productive of the group. She averaged 16.2 points last season for the Bulldogs.

At point guard, William, who scored 10.9 points per game in 2016-17, became known across the nation as the player who made the shot to beat No. 1 Connecticut.

Coach Schaefer said William has been good, but is being pushed by junior Jazzmun Holmes.

“Jazzmun Holmes has been nothing short of spectacular and she’s been great in the offseason, great all summer and has been a great leader,” coach Schaefer said. “She’s been communicating and opening her mouth. She’s talking and winning everything in conditioning with that guard group. Obviously, I’ve had confidence in her for a long time. I’m really excited about her and what she’s bringing to the table. She’s pushing Mo. Mo is pushing her. That’s a very good competitive spirit we have at the point. We’ve got a lot of guard combinations. Our depth is really good at guard.”

With William and Holmes at the point, MSU has potential to push the basketball in transition.

That kind of talk excites William.

”We can get out and run, which sounds good to me because I like to get out and run to get easy buckets, layups and get steals,” William said.

Another key to success for the Bulldogs will be the progress of Johnson, who showed what she could do at times last season. She averaged 6.3 points per game.

Coach Schaefer likes what Johnson adds to the mix and when she teams up with his daughter Blair on the court.

”When Ro is at the top of her game, she brings a different dimension to our team,” coach Schaefer said. “Her and Blair have great chemistry together. We saw that in the NCAA Tournament and that continued through the summer and into the fall.”

Johnson understands more will be expected of her this season and believes the team can have another great season.

It just doesn’t happen though.

“It’s all about hard work and knowing we’ve got to come back better than we were last year,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of experience and a lot of depth. It’s a competition every day. As a team, we know who we’ve got and who can play what position and what everybody can do.”

MSU begins the season ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released on Thursday. The Bulldogs host Arkansas-Fort Smith in exhibition action Friday night at Humphrey Coliseum with the tip at 6 p.m.