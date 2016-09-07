Ex-MSU employee charged with travel fraud

A former Mississippi State University employee is facing embezzlement charges, State Auditor Stacey Pickering announced Wednesday.

Susan Holder, 63, surrendered to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office on Friday, following her indictment, according to a news release.

She is accused of submitting duplicate travel expenses for $35,496.98 between September 2007 and October 2011, getting those reimbursed by both the university and a private foundation, the news release said.

“The misuse of public and private funds will not be tolerated,” Pickering said. “Employees like Ms. Holder, who violate the public trust, will be held accountable for their actions.”

Holder worked for MSU until being fired Nov. 30, 2011, according to the news release.