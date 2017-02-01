Event to connect police and citizens

The Starkville Police Department will have its Coffee With a Cop event on Thursday at 7 a.m.

Coffee With a Cop allows people in the community to have one-on-one conversation time with the service members who keep the community safe.

According to a press release, the event will be hosted by the JL King Center located at West Side Park.

There will be no speeches or specific topics, just informal conversation about what matters to community residents.