Eupora's Ray signs with Northwest Mississippi CC

Senior softball infielder Marlee Ray of Eupora High School signed her Letter of Intent with Northwest Mississippi Community College on Tuesday, a storied program that has won many games in 13 years under head coach Mike Rowan. Because of that, Ray should feel right at home as her Lady Eagles team won a Class 2A Slow Pitch State championship a year ago and is hoping for a big fast pitch season in the spring.

