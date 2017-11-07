Eupora's Knight, Dumas sign with ECCC together

It’s been a long journey for Eupora’s Tanner Knight and Al Dumas and the two longtime teammates aren’t done with each other just yet.

After playing football, basketball and baseball together for the last four years, the two Eagle standouts will play college baseball for at least the next two seasons on the same two teams.

On Tuesday morning in front of their families, teachers, coaches and teammates, they each signed a Letter of Intent to play baseball at East Central Community College.

Those two join East Webster’s Walker Johnson as Webster County players heading to Decatur. Knight said that special things are in store for their future.

“We’re going to go down there and room together and get closer," Knight said. "Hopefully we can move on to a four-year school together after that. With Walker, we all know each other and wanted to stay together because we have a chance to be really good. We’ve got some good players around here and we want to bring a national championship to East Central.”

Knight and Dumas couldn’t be two more different individuals. Knight is a good 5 inches taller than Dumas and they each specialize in different things. Despite those differences, they’ve made it all work smoothly.

On the football field, Knight and Dumas created a duo tough to defend and they’ll each contribute their own thing on the diamond this spring. Knight will do most of his work on the mound and Dumas in the outfield and at the plate.

That will continue next year at ECCC where Dumas said he felt was the best fit for him after talking it over with his friend.

“We do a lot of stuff outside of baseball together.," Dumas said. "We’ve had a relationship since ninth grade. We talked about playing together on the next level. With Tanner going to EC, it made my decision to go there more comfortable.”

Neither player will be playing basketball this season, they said, as they prepare for a big year ahead. For Dumas, that’s going to be an adjustment as he starred on the court and has been known for his versatility across the landscape of each sport he plays.

Baseball is the sport he finally settled on, but he’s taken pride in giving it his all no matter if it’s a court or a field.

“I just have a mindset to do my best and go hard in whatever sport because you don’t ever know when it will be over,” Dumas said. “I’ve always felt more comfortable playing baseball though because of the atmosphere around the sport.”

Dumas was the Starkville Daily News Player of the Year in baseball last season and the Class 2A, Region 2 Player of the Year after generating a .512 average with 30 runs batted in, nine doubles, three home runs and three triples. He struck out just five times for the year and stole 44 bases showing his elite speed.

That speed will translate well to centerfield on the next level for Dumas and he’s hoping to compete.

For Knight, the mound is his sweet spot. He’s topped out at 88 miles per hour with his fastball and adds a curveball and changeup that Warrior coaches believe will make him a starter at ECCC.

Knight’s ended last season with 12 appearances on the mound, a stifling 1.02 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 62 innings. He added a .287 batting average with 19 RBI, which earned him All-Area status.

There’s plenty for Knight to improve on over the course of the next few months and he’ll spend his time doing that as the fall closes and heads into the spring. After he and Dumas led their team to a 21-6 record and a third round finish in the Class 2A playoffs last year, they’ve got unfinished business before heading to Decatur.

“I’ve got to get stronger for sure before baseball season starts," Knight said. "I’m going to try to get my fastball up to 90 miles per hour for the season. I’m excited for the year. We’ve got to build off of last year because we didn’t make it as far as we wanted to make it. We’ve got to win a state championship this year.”